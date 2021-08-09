Minneapolis police say a man was fatally shot on E. Lake Street, a couple blocks east of Midtown Global Market, just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to a 911 call to the area and found a man, believed to be in his 30s, in "grave condition," according to police spokesman John Elder. The man, who has not been identified, died after arriving at the hospital.

The shooting marks the 57th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database, making 2021 on pace for one of the deadliest years in the city's history.

In 2020, the city saw 84 homicides, the most ever with the exception of 1995, when Minneapolis counted a record 97 slayings. Last year also marked the highest number of shootings in at least 15 years.

The medical examiner will release the identity of the slain man and details of the cause of death, likely in the next few days.

