Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot outside of St. Paul Saloon Tuesday night.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Raymond Renteria Hobbs of St. Paul, according to a tweet from the St. Paul Police Department.

Police received about a half-dozen calls reporting the shooting in the 1000 block of Old Hudson Road near Interstate 94 around 8 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Hobbs and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman survived.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759