Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot outside of St. Paul Saloon Tuesday night.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Raymond Renteria Hobbs of St. Paul, according to a tweet from the St. Paul Police Department.
Police received about a half-dozen calls reporting the shooting in the 1000 block of Old Hudson Road near Interstate 94 around 8 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Hobbs and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman survived.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Oft-delayed residential high-rise in downtown Duluth is back on again
The 200-unit complex will be among the city's tallest buildings.
Business
GameStop shares double after tumbling for much of February
Wall Street's mania over GameStop is on again, at least for one afternoon.
Business
Wildfire victims sue former PG&E executives alleging neglect
A trust representing more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by Pacific Gas and Electric's rickety electrical grid is suing nearly two dozen of the utility's former executives and board members, alleging they neglected their duty to ensure the equipment wouldn't kill people.
Local
St. Paul police outline plan for possible unrest during Chauvin trial
St. Paul police and mutual aid law enforcement agencies have been training at the old Sears site.
Coronavirus
Minn. health officials ask students, families to take COVID tests every two weeks
Recommendation comes as more children are returning to school.