BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. — A man has been fatally shot inside a suburban Madison gas station and one person has been arrested, according to Dane County sheriff's officials.

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning at the Kwik Trip in the town of Blooming Grove. The shooting victim died at the scene, officials said.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said one person was arrested in connection with the incident, but he would not say whether the person was the suspected shooter, the State Journal reported.

Barrett said witnesses gave police a description of a Chevrolet SUV that may have been involved in the shooting. Maple Bluff police located the SUV, but the driver fled. Officers chased the SUV and used road spikes to stop the vehicle.

The driver was arrested about two hours later in Madison.

"It appears at this time this was not a random incident," Barrett said. "There is no current danger to the public."

Madison and Cottage Grove police, and the State Patrol assisted with the incident.