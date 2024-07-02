A man was shot dead Monday night in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood and police are still searching for the gunman.
Officers went to a residence in the 800 block of York Avenue about 8:30 p.m. after getting a call about a person who had been shot.
Police arrived and found a man lying in the yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, said Sgt. Mike Ernster.
Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics got to the scene and pronounced the man dead, Ernster said.
Investigators canvassed the area in the search for evidence, witnesses and the shooter. No arrests have been made, Ernster said.
This was the 14th homicide in St. Paul this year. Anybody with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
