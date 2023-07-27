A man was fatally shot in a residential area of east St. Paul, police said Thursday.

The St. Paul Police Department responded just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Third Street E. and Earl Street in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, and found one many fatally shot, the department said in a Twitter post.

The department has not released additional details on the shooting circumstances so far, and no arrests have been announced.

The intersection was taped off as investigators processed the scene, department photos show.