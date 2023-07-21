A man was fatally shot in Minneapolis early Friday, police said.
Officers from the department's 5th Precinct responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the report of a possible overdose near Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane. That's along the stretch of Nicollet commonly known as Eat Street.
The officers arrived to instead find what the department's press released described as an unresponsive adult male in his 30s who had been shot. The man was taken to HCMC by emergency responders, where he died.
The department is investigating. There had been no arrests as of late Friday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man fatally shot in south Minneapolis
Police said officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to the report of a possible overdose near Nicollet Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot.
Politics
'They have to raise money': Minnesota GOP seeks rebound from fundraising slump
The party is working to recover from losing every statewide race and control of the state Senate last year.
Minneapolis
Mayor orders Minneapolis police to lay off enforcing laws banning hallucinogens
The order affects naturally-derived psychedelics, such as mushrooms and peyote.
East Metro
City Council to decide future of Marine on St. Croix's aging Red Bridge
Everything is on the table, from leaving the bridge as is to budgeting for repairs and maintenance. City leaders might even begin planning to replace the bridge.
Local
As St. Paul reins in car thefts, Minneapolis faces record-high surge
About 4,700 vehicles were reported stolen across Minneapolis so far this year, averaging 24 a day — a 70% increase from this time last year.