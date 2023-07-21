A man was fatally shot in Minneapolis early Friday, police said.

Officers from the department's 5th Precinct responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the report of a possible overdose near Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane. That's along the stretch of Nicollet commonly known as Eat Street.

The officers arrived to instead find what the department's press released described as an unresponsive adult male in his 30s who had been shot. The man was taken to HCMC by emergency responders, where he died.

The department is investigating. There had been no arrests as of late Friday afternoon.