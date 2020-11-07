Authorities have identified the 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man fatally shot in a south Minneapolis parking lot early Thursday.
Mohamed Khadar Hayir was shot several times after getting into a fight with another man in the 2200 block of S. Lyndale Avenue about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police and the Hennepin County medical examiner. He died later at HCMC.
Preliminary information indicated that Hayir and the gunman knew each other, police said.
No arrests have been announced in Hayir's death, one of 73 homicides this year in Minneapolis.
STAFF REPORT
