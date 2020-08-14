A man was shot early Friday inside a south Minneapolis apartment and he died shortly afterward at a hospital.

Police were called to a disturbance in an apartment in the 1700 block of S. 3rd Avenue in the Stevens Square/Loring Heights neighborhood around 4 a.m. They also got reports of gunshots in the area, said police spokesman John Elder.

Officers entered a unit and found a man who had no pulse, was not breathing and was suffering from a gunshot wound, Elder said.

The officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him by ambulance to HCMC. The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, Elder said.

Police have not made any arrests and are trying to learn who the suspect is and if the shooter lived in the apartment.

This was the city’s 47th homicide this year.

Early morning homicide scene on 3rd Ave. S., outside a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building, just south of downtown Minneapolis.] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com spot news

Police are also investigating two shootings from Thursday night that involved victims who are minors.

In the first incident, an 11-year-old boy was injured when a bullet tore through vehicle the vehicle he was riding in with a parent, in the area of W. Broadway and N. Emerson avenues. The incident happened about 10:54 p.m.

About half an hour later, a 17-year-old was shot while sitting in a car near the corner of N. 52nd and Fremont avenues.

No arrests had been announced in either shooting.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.