A man was shot to death late Sunday inside a north Minneapolis residence, and a suspect was arrested, police said.

Officers went to a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue N. just before midnight on a call of shots fired. They arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Despite performing life saving efforts until paramedics arrived, officers said the man died at the scene.

Police took another man into custody for questioning.

Police said they believe the two men knew each other.

Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit them electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be anonymous.