A man was shot to death late Sunday inside a north Minneapolis residence, and a suspect was arrested, police said.
Officers went to a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue N. just before midnight on a call of shots fired. They arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Despite performing life saving efforts until paramedics arrived, officers said the man died at the scene.
Police took another man into custody for questioning.
Police said they believe the two men knew each other.
Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit them electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be anonymous.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis home
A suspect was arrested at the scene on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue N.
Local
Minnesota families call for sentencing reform, see some hope for change
At a rally outside the governor's residence, the families called for faster reviews of their convictions.
Politics
Trump is on a tightrope with onetime supporters in state
Trump's November announcement that he will again run for the White House has been met with little fanfare in Minnesota, where Republicans who've suffered a long string of disappointing election outcomes are reflecting on whether new leadership is needed.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud schools to add what may be first Somali immersion program in U.S.
The central Minnesota district will also expand its Spanish immersion program to a second elementary school next year.
Local
Maple Grove seeks funds to relieve the congestion at I-94/494 interchange
Rogers and the I-94 West Corridor Coalition are also looking to relieve bottlenecks in the area.