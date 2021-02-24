Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at the St. Paul Saloon.

Police received about a half-dozen phone calls reporting the shooting at the 1000 block of Old Hudson Road near Interstate 94 at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul Police Department spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and the two were taken to Regions Hospital.

The man died and the woman is listed as stable, according to Linders.

No arrests have been made and police are collecting evidence in the area. According to audio dispatch, the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the woman had a gunshot wound on her upper back.

