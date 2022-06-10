Police in the west metro suburb of Plymouth are searching for the person who fatally shot a man Thursday night at a gas station.
Shots rang out at about 8:25 p.m. at the station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue N., near the busy intersection of 36th and Hwy. 169, police said.
Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound. First responders administered life-saving measures and took the man to a hospital where he later died, police said.
The police department and detectives from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are following up on leads, police said. Anybody who was in the area and has information about the shooting can call 763-509-5177.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man shot to death late Thursday night in north Minneapolis
The man was at the hospital by the time the first officers arrived at the scene, police said.
West Metro
Man fatally shot at Plymouth gas station
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting that happened off Hwy. 169 and 36th Avenue N.
West Metro
Lake Minnetonka wakesurfing stirs controversy over proposed limits
Opponents call for banning wakesurfing within 700 feet of shore while advocates say more education is the answer.
In Blaine, a permanent home for slain Afghan war vet
Specialist Eric "Finn" Finniginam died in Afghanistan shortly after achieving U.S. citizenship. His war buddy, Eric Bakken of Blaine, wants to be sure you never forget his friend's sacrifice.
Local
2 charged with carjacking Uber and Lyft drivers in Twin Cities
The scheme started with participants tricking drivers into thinking they were picking up or dropping off passengers at a specific location.