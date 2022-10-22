SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.
Police said the shooting victim — a man in his mid-20s — was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.
Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.
The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary.
