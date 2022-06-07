BERLIN — A man apparently fatally shot a woman and then himself at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, and police quickly said there was no danger to the public.
Witnesses reported that a man shot a woman in the supermarket and immediately afterward apparently killed himself, police said in a statement. They said there was no indication that anyone else was involved.
No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said. They gave no information on what, if any, relationship there was between the two, and said that the background to what happened remains under investigation.
