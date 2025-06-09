Minneapolis

Man fatally shoots his toddler daughter and then himself in Minneapolis home, police say

Police chief says, “This is an unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 4:52PM
A man fatally shot his 2-year-old daughter and then himself in a Minneapolis home overnight, officials said Monday.

Police said their officers went to the home in the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue N. about 12:20 a.m. Monday and found the man his daughter dead from gunshot wounds.

The girl’s mother was in the home and not physically harmed, police said.

“This is an unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy,” read a statement from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Our hearts are with the child’s mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene.”

Officials have yet to release the identities of the father or the girl.

There have been 24 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to 33 at this time last year.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

