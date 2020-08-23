A man fell about 30 feet onto rocks near a river shoreline and was critically injured while visiting Interstate State Park north of the Twin Cities, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:10 p.m. Friday at the park in Taylors Falls, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The man was overlooking a ledge known as "Angle Rock" and fell approximately 30 feet onto rocks just above the waterline of the St. Croix River, read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

A rescue team made up of personnel from fire departments in Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls, Wis., worked with paramedics to get to the man, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital, and he was later transferred by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital. He was last reported to be in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man's identity has yet to be disclosed. A Sheriff's Office spokesman said he's about 60 years old.