MADISON, Wis. — A Lake Delton man on parole for drunken driving is facing his fifth intoxicated driving charge after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County.
The 63-year-old man wasn't breathing when a motorist stopped and found him Sunday afternoon along the interstate, according to authorities.
Officials say the man wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed into a construction barrel. The motorist performed CPR and the man was taken to a hospital in Oconomowoc.
Authorities said intoxicants were found at the scene and the odor of intoxicants was detected on the man, the State Journal reported.
The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.
