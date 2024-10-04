Man faces five charges of attempted murder after shootout with cops in rural Minnesota

A man who allegedly shot at police during a 15-hour siege in rural western Minnesota has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, according to court documents filed this week.
Kasey Paul Willander, 27, fired a shotgun at a police Humvee from just 10 to 15 feet away, blasting a hole in vehicle’s hood, according to a criminal complaint amended Tuesday.
SWAT officers in the Humvee shot Willander multiple times to end the standoff this month near Clarkfield, 15 miles south of Montevideo, the complaint said.
Willander faces seven counts of first- and second-degree assault and a charge of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, the complaint said.
He previously was charged with burglary after he allegedly stole his great-uncle’s shotgun before the standoff.
The amended complaint offers new details on what happened after Willander barricaded himself in his father’s home.
Eight officers reportedly fired at Willander during the siege, and he was hospitalized but in stable condition at HCMC. No one else was injured during the incident, authorities said.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it will review body camera video as part of an investigation into the use of force by law enforcement.
According to the charges:
The standoff began on the afternoon of Sept. 14 after Willander’s mother told law enforcement that her son had a knife and bow, and was behaving strangely.
Police said Willander left his mother’s house and went to his great-uncle’s house, where he allegedly took a semiautomatic Remington Model 1100 shotgun.
Around 5 p.m., authorities said they received a call that Willander had a rifle and was at his father’s home nearby. Scott Willander and his wife, Stacy, locked themselves in at the home and were told by police to go into their basement. As deputies evacuated them, Willander pointed a long gun in their direction, a warrant said.
Police used a drone to find Willander hiding in a grove of trees. He allegedly then entered the home through the garage, turned off cameras inside and barricaded the doors.
In an exchange of gunfire around midnight, a SWAT team officer wounded Willander in the thigh, the complaint said.
Around 6:17 a.m., a deputy watching Willander with the drone saw him leave the garage. Shortly after, gunfire erupted between Willander and SWAT officers Humvee.
Wounded, Willander dropped his weapon, picked it up again and tried to raise it, the complaint said. At that point, SWAT officers shot him multiple times.
Willander was prohibited from possessing firearms after he pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015.
