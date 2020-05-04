Two men were thrown from their boat into the rough waters of Lake Minnetonka late Monday morning, and one of them drowned, authorities said.

One man’s body was recovered from Gideon Bay near Excelsior about 12:30 p.m., about two hours after emergency dispatch were dispatched to the scene, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The other boater swam to a buoy and was rescued by someone from another boat, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Neither man thrown into the water was wearing a life vest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“It is especially tragic when this happens when people are engaged in an activity like boating, which can be so peaceful,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a statement. “The sad lesson of this is the importance of always wearing a life preserver when you are out on the water.”

Emergency dispatch audio said the man who died was 65 years old.

Authorities have yet to identify either boater, and a specific cause of death is pending determination by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.