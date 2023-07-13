A Minneapolis man died Wednesday in single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Rogers.
Shawn Tregoning, 32, was heading east on the freeway about 12:10 p.m. near the exit to Hwy. 101 when the van he was driving veered into the left ditch and rolled multiple times, the State Patrol said.
Tregoning was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead a the scene, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Semi rollover closes westbound I-94 at St. Croix Rest Area in Lakeland
Traffic is being diverted off the freeway onto Hwy. 95.
Local
Man dies in rollover crash on I-94 in Rogers
The crash happened about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday near the exit to Hwy. 101.
Local
Activists decry wait for Minnesota's 'earned' early-release prison program
Advocates and families of inmates are objecting to the potential two-year wait for a planned program to reduce qualifying inmates' sentences.
Obituaries
A happy spirit and love of family drove Delia Roca, 101, through hardship and change
The Philippines native made Minnesota her home after being widowed at 40. She died June 23 at age 101.
Duluth
Duluth-based St. Luke's to merge with Wisconsin medical system Aspirus Health
The health care facilities have signed a letter of intent, with plans to complete the process in early 2024.