A Minneapolis man died Wednesday in single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Rogers.

Shawn Tregoning, 32, was heading east on the freeway about 12:10 p.m. near the exit to Hwy. 101 when the van he was driving veered into the left ditch and rolled multiple times, the State Patrol said.

Tregoning was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead a the scene, the patrol said.