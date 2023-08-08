A man riding a tractor hit a propane valve on his property in central Minnesota, igniting an explosion over the weekend that killed him, officials said.

The incident occurred midday Saturday about 3 miles north of Randall in Cushing Township, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Joseph Then, of Randall, was badly burned at the residence after he hit the underground valve in the 10300 block Lakewood Drive and died at HCMC.