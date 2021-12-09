Investigators in Milwaukee are trying to determine how a man died in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference Thursday that the 27-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a drug investigation Wednesday evening, t he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

He was taken to a police substation, where officers realized he needed medical attention after he apparently consumed an unidentified drug, the chief said. He was transported to a hospital, cleared by medical staff and returned to the substation.

He later suffered what Norman called a "second medical emergency." He was taken to different hospital, where he died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement it's investigating the death as a probable drug overdose. The West Allis Police Department also is investigating the incident.

Two Milwaukee officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of West Allis' investigation.

The dead man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.