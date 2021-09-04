A man has died of injuries he suffered Friday afternoon in a house fire in north Minneapolis.

At 2:22 p.m., crews responded to a home on fire in the 3300 block of N. Emerson Avenue, Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said in a news release. Heavy flames were showing. Firefighters found two men in an alley outside the 2 ½-story home. They were both suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The men were taken to a hospital, where one died.

It is the sixth fire fatality in Minneapolis this year.

ALEX CHHITH