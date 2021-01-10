Richfield police said Saturday that a man shot multiple times Friday afternoon has died of his wounds.
Officers were called to a parking lot at 901 E. 77th Street just after 2 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim unresponsive with "numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body."
According to dispatch audio, the man was shot in the chest and side.
Witnesses reported seeing a passenger car with two male occupants fleeing the area, according to police.
Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. Police have not released the victim's name.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man shot several times in Richfield dies of his wounds
Witnesses reported seeing a passenger car with two male occupants fleeing the area, according to police.
Local
Fresh frustration fuels Minneapolis march for racial justice
Calling anew for racial justice, demonstrators cited inequity in how protests are handled.
Coronavirus
Summer school could be an option for more Minnesota students this year
Some federal aid may go toward offsetting "learning loss"caused by pandemic hurdles.
East Metro
Toni Carter's measured diplomacy credited for major Ramsey County reforms
Chairwoman Toni Carter is the right one for these times, say Ramsey County colleaguesStory by Shannon Prather • Photos by Glen Stubbe • Star Tribune staff
Coronavirus
Slow uptake for promising new COVID-19 treatment in Minnesota
Some medical centers are reporting a surprising lack of patient interest in the outpatient antibody therapy, state health officials say.