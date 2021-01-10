Richfield police said Saturday that a man shot multiple times Friday afternoon has died of his wounds.

Officers were called to a parking lot at 901 E. 77th Street just after 2 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim unresponsive with "numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body."

According to dispatch audio, the man was shot in the chest and side.

Witnesses reported seeing a passenger car with two male occupants fleeing the area, according to police.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. Police have not released the victim's name.