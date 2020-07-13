OWATONNA, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Owatonna police are seeking a 28-year-old man as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in a park in the southern Minnesota city.
Officers were called Sunday afternoon to a stabbing at Dartts Park. Police found an unconscious man on the ground with apparent stab wounds. He was dead at the scene.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed. He died of a stab wound to the chest.
BCA investigators recovered two knives at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Long fight over NFL team's name hits home in Minnesota
For local American Indian Movement activists, it's been a 30-year battle to change the names of teams and mascots across the country, including the Washington team.
State + Local
Vets make special session push to expand veterans courts statewide
They want law for venue to keep vets out of prison.
National
Legal experts review Black Minnesota teen's life sentence
An independent panel of national legal experts will review the conviction of an African American man sentenced as a teenager to life in prison for the murder of a little girl struck by a stray bullet, Northwestern University's Center on Wrongful Convictions and the New York-based Innocence Project announced Monday.
Local
'18 Infamous Golf Holes' painter Bud Chapman dies at 97
In the early 1970s, Bud Chapman took a break from his career as a commercial artist to hunt for treasure. His subsequent unsuccessful search for…
Coronavirus
Stronger senior care protections sought across Minnesota
As lawmakers reconvene this week for a special session, elder care advocates and families are renewing their push for new consumer safeguards to protect thousands of seniors who live in lightly regulated assisted- living facilities.