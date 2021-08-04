A motorcyclist was thrown to his death after losing control on an east metro highway Tuesday evening.
Ahmed Fraidon Safwat was northbound on Hwy. 52 near Plato Boulevard in St. Paul when he lost control and was ejected from his Honda Sportbike, the State Patrol said.
Safwat, 33, of Maplewood, was taken to Regions Hosptial where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.
It was not immediately known if he had been wearing a helmet, the patrol said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened about 6 p.m., the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
