Minneapolis police say a man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street E.

Preliminary information indicates a woman may have been operating the vehicle while impaired when the crash occurred, police said in a news release.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of the single-vehicle crash and found a vehicle had run into a pole at the location. A man was unresponsive in the passenger seat while a woman with non-life threatening injuries was being cared for by emergency medical workers.

"Despite all lifesaving efforts, the adult male was pronounced dead at the scene," Minneapolis police said in the news release. "EMS transported the adult female to Hennepin County Medical Center."

One firearm was removed from the vehicle, police said, adding that homicide investigators responded to begin their investigation.