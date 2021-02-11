A man died Thursday afternoon in a structure fire in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze in at the 2500 block of E. 24th Street, according to a tweet from the department. A man who lived in the building was found on the first floor and treated by emergency medical responders. But a second resident was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
The fire has been brought under control. Its cause remains under investigation.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
