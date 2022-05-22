A man believed to be in his 30s died in a shooting early Sunday morning on Minneapolis' North Side.
Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 2:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Ilion Avenue in the Near North neighborhood.
The man died at the scene after receiving medical aid from officers and EMS.
No arrests have been made, and the case is under investigation.
This is the 36th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
