Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man died in a fire early Thursday in a downtown Minneapolis apartment, officials said.

An alarm sounding about 2:15 a.m. sent Fire Department personnel to the building in the 1500 block of S. Portland Avenue, where they saw light smoke coming from the first floor, said Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker.

Firefighters forced their way into the apartment and saw an unconscious man in the entry with burn injuries, Rucker said.

"Fire crews carried the male victim out of the apartment unit and started performing emergency medical treatment and CPR," a statement from Rucker read.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release his identity.

Firefighters located a bed in the apartment that had been on fire until it burned itself out, Rucker said.

An investigation has been started to determine further details about how the fire started.