A man was fatally shot inside a north Minneapolis residence late Thursday and police detained a relative of the victim.

Officers found the victim unconscious and suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wound when they got to a home on the 2000 block of James Avenue N. just before midnight, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Police rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. Despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Parten said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was shot by a family member inside a residence. Officers detained that person, Parten said.

Investigators continue to try to determine what led to the shooting.

There have been 30 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, 11 of them during this month, according to a Star Tribune database.