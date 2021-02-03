Minneapolis firefighters rescued two men from a burning house Tuesday night on the city's North Side, but a third person inside died.

Crews were called to a residence near the intersection of N. 26th and Knox avenues in the Jordan Neighborhood about 11 p.m. They made entry into the house and found a fire in a second-floor bedroom, said fire department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

Firefighters pulled one man out of the bedroom where the fire started. Another man was also rescued, but a third man died, Tyner said.

One of the men who survived was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. His condition was not immediately known. The other survivor did not require medical assistance, Tyner said.

The cause is under investigation.

