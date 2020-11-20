A man's fatal shooting Friday morning in south Minneapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Officers responded at 10:27 a.m. Friday to a home in the 2700 block of S. 18th Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood, where a man believed to be in his 20s was found to have suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Minneapolis Crime Lab and homicide investigators responded and began their investigation.
The victim's identity, along with the exact cause of his death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
His death marked the city's 75th homicide of the year.
ABBY SIMONS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Fewer Minn. children receiving mental health care during pandemic
More therapy is moving to telehealth visits.
Coronavirus
College students face a real-life test: Go home for Thanksgiving?
Even though she already has had COVID-19, Emma Zellmer is hesitant about returning home from college for Thanksgiving.The Minnesota State University, Mankato junior is leaning…
Local
Give to the Max Day draws record $30.5 million
Minnesotans' outpouring of generosity in the midst of a pandemic catapulted the final tally for the annual Give to the Max Day to…
Local
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
North Metro
Anoka County turns to $145K body scanner to reverse surge in jail drug smuggling
Device can expose drugs, weapons that pat-downs and metal detectors miss.