A man's fatal shooting Friday morning in south Minneapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers responded at 10:27 a.m. Friday to a home in the 2700 block of S. 18th Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood, where a man believed to be in his 20s was found to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

The Minneapolis Crime Lab and homicide investigators responded and began their investigation.

The victim's identity, along with the exact cause of his death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

His death marked the city's 75th homicide of the year.

ABBY SIMONS