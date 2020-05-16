St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

Police found the man lying outside a multifamily housing complex with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Jackson Street around 11:15 p.m.

The man was shot in the chest, according to scanner audio, and two suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. The man died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital, police say.

A crowd gathered near Jackson Street and Timberlake Road as officers attempted to secure the scene. Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies, Rose­ville police and the Minnesota State Patrol were called to the scene so the St. Paul police homicide unit could quickly begin its investigation and to protect evidence, police said.

The homicide is St. Paul’s 12th of the year.

No arrests had been made as of late Saturday. Anyone with information should call 651-266-5650.

Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated the number of homicides in St. Paul this year.