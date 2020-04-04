A man trapped inside an apartment where fire broke out Thursday night in Inver Grove Heights was rescued by firefighters but died after arriving at a hospital.

The city’s fire chief identified the victim as William Matara, 60.

Flames and heavy smoke were leaping from a second-floor balcony when crews from four departments arrived at the Bridgewood Apartments on E. 65th Street. Firefighters made their way into the building and encountered heavy smoke in the hallway. They forced open the door of Matara’s unit and pulled him out. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead, said Inver Grove Heights Fire Chief Judy Thill. The fire was contained to the unit, Thill said.

Fire alarms sounded about 10:40 p.m. and grew to five alarms, forcing several residents out of the building.

No other injuries were reported, Thill said. The Red Cross was assisting displaced residents, Thill said.