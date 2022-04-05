A house fire in Hugo claimed the life of a 38-year-old man Sunday. According to a spokesman for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to a fire at 3:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Ingersoll Avenue and N. 132nd Street.

The man's name and cause of death have not been released. The incident is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office. The fire isn't believed to be suspicious, the sheriff's spokesman said.