Firefighters pulled a man from his burning home in Bloomington Wednesday but were unable to revive him.
Crews responded to the 7400 block of Landau Drive for a report of a house fire about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jay Forster, assistant fire chief.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
No foul play is suspected and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The house sustained significant damage and the man's dog also died.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
