A man died in the hospital following a shooting in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood, and police believe it to be a homicide.

Minneapolis police responded around 2:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of 12th Av. S. to reports of a shooting. Arriving officers learned that the shooting victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Abbott Northwestern Hospital, according to a Minneapolis Police news release.

The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he later died in the hospital.

Early investigation indicates the man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot by someone outside it, the release said.

Homicide investigators responded, as did police forensic scientists to process the scene.

There have been no arrests, and police did not provide any additional information on the suspect. The shooting victim's name and official cause of death have not been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

This was the 27th reported homicide in 2023 in Minneapolis, according to the Star Tribune's database.