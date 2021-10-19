A man died in a single vehicle crash in Ham Lake on Monday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site at 4:30 p.m. at Naples Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard, north of the metro area, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Officials believe the man was driving westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard when the vehicle crashed at the Naples intersection.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

