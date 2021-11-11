A driver who crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming semitrailer truck Wednesday in Nowthen died.
The male driver was heading south on Hwy. 47 near 199th Avenue NW. when he veered into the northbound lanes about 1:22 p.m. and collided with the semi, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
Both vehicles caught fire after impact, the sheriff's office said.
The southbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The truck driver was not injured, the sheriff's office said.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the sheriff's office continue to investigate.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
