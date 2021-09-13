TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — A 39-year-old man has died in a fall from the rocks at Interstate State Park in Chisago County, according to sheriff's officials.
Authorities said the Hanover man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park in Taylors Falls when he fell Saturday night.
The Chicago County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Nathan Darval. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin where he died.
The incident remains under investigation.
