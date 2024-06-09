A man died after his vehicle and a semi truck collided on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County early Saturday.

Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 24, of Albert Lea, died when his Chrysler 300C and a semi truck, both driving west, collided in Bancroft Township, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety incident report.

Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. The driver of the semi, identified as Murad Bazarov, 35, of Elmer, N.J., was not injured.



