A man died after his vehicle and a semi truck collided on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County early Saturday.
Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 24, of Albert Lea, died when his Chrysler 300C and a semi truck, both driving west, collided in Bancroft Township, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety incident report.
Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. The driver of the semi, identified as Murad Bazarov, 35, of Elmer, N.J., was not injured.
