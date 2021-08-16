A driver died and a woman riding in his vehicle was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday on St. Paul's East Side.
The man's vehicle left White Bear Avenue in the area of Ivy Street about 2 a.m. and struck a tree. He died at the scene, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Natalie Davis.
The name of the man was not released.
A female passenger was taken to Regions Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known, Davis said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week
Minnesota has extended its $100 reward program for people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations by another week.
Duluth
Pickup driver dies in crash southwest of Grand Rapids
The driver did not have on his seat belt, the patrol said.
Local
Man dies in crash on St. Paul's East Side
A woman was injured and taken to Regions Hospital.
Business
US probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles
The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.
Local
Northern Minnesota crews battling "rapidly growing" wildfire
Fire crews in northeastern Minnesota were battling a "rapidly growing" wildfire Sunday, adding to a list of wildfires in the region that has prompted Gov. Tim Walz to authorize the National Guard to assist in firefighting efforts.