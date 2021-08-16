A driver died and a woman riding in his vehicle was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday on St. Paul's East Side.

The man's vehicle left White Bear Avenue in the area of Ivy Street about 2 a.m. and struck a tree. He died at the scene, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Natalie Davis.

The name of the man was not released.

A female passenger was taken to Regions Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known, Davis said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768