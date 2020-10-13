A motorist died Monday when he ran off the road in Stearns County and struck a road sign and several trees, the State Patrol said.

Brad Grunig, 45, of St. Cloud, Minn., was eastbound on Hwy. 23 when his Mercury MKZ went off the road near Becker Lake Circle west of Richmond, Minn., about 3:42 p.m., the patrol said.

Grunig, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the lone occupant in the vehicle, the patrol said.

Alcohol did appear to have been a factor, the patrol’s report said.

The crash remains under investigation.