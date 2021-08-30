One person died after two pickup trucks collided on a central Minnesota highway Sunday.

Dennis Jaschke, 69, of Randall, died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. on Hwy. 10 at the intersection of Hwy. 115, the State Patrol said.

Jaschke was traveling west on Hwy. 115 in a Ford pickup when he made a left turn in front of another pickup truck that was headed south on Hwy. 10. Both trucks landed in the ditch, the patrol said.

Jaschke, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.

The driver and a passenger in the other pickup truck were not seriously injured, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768