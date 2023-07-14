A 66-year-old man died in an apparent drowning in a southern Minnesota lake, officials said.

The attempted rescue began late Thursday morning on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, where the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office were alerted to someone drowning near the Edgewater boat landing.

A state Department of Natural Resources officer was already on the lake at the time and quickly arrived in his boat to the search area about 20 feet east of the dock, the Sheriff's Office said.

The officer was joined by city police and fire divers, and a Sheriff's Office boat in trying to locate the man in distress.

About one hour into the search, sheriff's personnel on a boat located the man in about 8 1⁄ 2 feet of water, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials identified him as Matthew Jay Anderson, of Albert Lea. They have yet to say why he was in the water or what led to his drowning.

One Fire Department member was injured when he was stuck with a hook while the lake was being dragged, according to the Sheriff's Office.