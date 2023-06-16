A man was assaulted before dawn and died in Plymouth, and a suspect was arrested, officials said.
Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Saratoga Lane arrived at about 4:30 a.m. and saw a man there with "severe injuries," a statement from police read.
Emergency responders took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died, according to police.
A man was arrested and remains jailed on potential charges of second-degree murder.
Police have yet to release the identities of either man or address a possible motive for the assault.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Man dies from assault in Plymouth; arrest made
Officers who were dispatched to the scene before dawn arrived and saw a man there with "severe injuries," a police statement read.
Politics
Minnesota Democrats tout legislative session on national stage
DFL leaders are using legislative accomplishments to try to entice workers, and as a campaign season tool.
Duluth
Grandma's Marathon prepares for toxic air
Canadian wildfires led to unhealthy air in Duluth this week. What happens if it returns?
Politics
Coming soon: Minnesota's marijuana agency. State begins setting up historic office
A team of regulators have started creating the Office of Cannabis Management, which will oversee Minnesota's marijuana market.
Duluth
BWCA fire smolders as forest officials close large surrounding area
The Spice Lake Fire was detected Tuesday.