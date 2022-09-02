BERLIN — A 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, prosecutors in Germany said Friday.
The victim, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, had come to the aid of other participants in the Aug. 27 event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.
Authorities said the suspect in the attack fled with another person and has not yet been apprehended.
Police have issued a description of the men and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China's much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.
World
Germany confirms $28M settlement with Munich attack families
The German government confirmed Friday that families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Munich Olympics will receive a total of 28 million euros (dollars) in compensation.
World
N. Korea calls UN monitor on its rights issue 'puppet' of US
North Korea called the U.N.'s top expert on the country's human rights "a puppet" of the United States, warning Friday that it won't tolerate an American-led plot to use the rights issue to overthrow its political system.
World
Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.
World
Senior Afghan cleric killed in mosque blast in city of Herat
An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing a prominent cleric, Taliban officials said. The death toll was expected to rise, they said.