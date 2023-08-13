A man is dead and four other adults are without a place to live after a fire broke out in a house early Sunday in south Minneapolis.

Firefighters pulled a man from the second floor of a residence on the 2600 block of Aldrich Avenue S. but he was declared dead by paramedics who were on the scene, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

The name of the man has not been released. His death was the ninth fire fatality in Minneapolis this year.

One other adult in the home was injured, but was not taken to a hospital for treatment, Rucker said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire, which broke out at about 1:25 a.m., started.

The Red Cross is providing help for four adults who also lived in the home, which was deemed uninhabitable.