A Brooklyn Park man died Sunday night in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis.

The 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound at a high speed when he struck a guardrail near 49th Avenue N., lost control and slammed into a concrete median head-on, the State Patrol said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened a few minutes after 8 p.m., the patrol said.

No other details about the crash were immediately released.