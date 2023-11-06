A Brooklyn Park man died Sunday night in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis.
The 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound at a high speed when he struck a guardrail near 49th Avenue N., lost control and slammed into a concrete median head-on, the State Patrol said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened a few minutes after 8 p.m., the patrol said.
No other details about the crash were immediately released.
