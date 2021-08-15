MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in collided with a Milwaukee County bus.
Police said the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday west of downtown Milwaukee. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and hit the bus.
The 38-year-old passenger in the vehicle was killed. The 28-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. He has been arrested.
The bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the bus.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man dies after vehicle collides with bus
A man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in collided with a Milwaukee County bus.
Local
St. Thomas GOP chairwoman arrested in trafficking case
The chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of recruiting minors for a sex trafficking ring.
Local
Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death
A Woodbury man accused of stabbing his wife while six children were upstairs watching TV will stand trial this spring.
Local
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin.
Local
Growing calls for GOP chairwoman Carnahan to resign
At least ten state legislators and other party leaders say Jennifer Carnahan needs to step down following a sex trafficking indictment against a top donor.